'This was supposed to be safe': New deer culling plan after safety concerns

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The city of Aiken is restarting the deer management program in Woodside Plantation after approving a brand new plan. The deer culling was stopped last week because of safety concerns.

City officials reviewed 18 shooting areas in Woodside Plantation and eliminated four out of caution and respect to homeowners.

Eileen Demshock and her husband were walking in Woodside Plantation last week, when they saw pools of blood near peoples' homes.

"Horror at having to see something like that," Eileen said. "You know it's one thing to know that that's what's going on, it's another thing to actually see it."

She says it brought her to tears, but then it turned to anger. They found a bullet hole in a tree just behind their neighbor's home. It has since been removed.

"Disbelief. Because this was supposed to be safe," Eileen said. "They preached that this was going to be safe and nobody would be harmed."

Nobody was harmed, except 60 deer.

And Woodside P.O.A President Charles Call says only 60 shots were fired.

"It was a bullet. It was not the same type of bullet the sharpshooter uses," Call said.

Call also says the wildlife team should have removed the blood. He says pressing pause on the culling was a good idea.

"The intent was to make it safer for the people," Call said. "It was already safe, so how can we make it so that we are covering the bases and there are no issues."

But many argue, saying they were told beforehand there wouldn't be issues like this. Yet people claim some so-called safe shooting zones were right next to homes.

"How do we trust these people again, how do we trust that this is going to be handled correctly," Eileen said.

Woodside says it's moving forward with their program. It says the majority of the people who live there are in favor of the deer culling, and they will honor that. The city says everyone involved is following the necessary steps to keep it safe.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.