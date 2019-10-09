"This shows what North Aiken is about." Elementary students walk to school to promote physical activity, international holiday

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

News 12 First at 5 o'clock

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Walking to school isn't something kids at North Aiken Elementary do every day, but they did it for a cause on Wednesday.

More than 70 North Aiken students, parents, and staff members participated in International Walk to School Day before the sun even came up Wednesday morning.

"It's to promote safe routes to school [and] physical activity. We tie in community because we are a neighborhood school," said Assistant Principal Natonia Tillman.

For some students, it was their first time on Wednesday.

"I learned that it's good to be healthy," said fifth-grader Valencia Wright. "I need to get physical exercise often and tell me how to be safe on the road."

But other students are pros at the event, students like Naryah Thomas.

"It's actually fun, I get to walk to school with my friends and we get to talk to each other, and it promotes safety and physical activity."

North Aiken has been walking for more than two decades. That's enough time for a former student to now walk as a parent.

"I did the walk in fourth or fifth grade, and now my child is a second-grader at North Aiken and she did the walk and we participated today," said Rebecca Toney.

They are proof that this walk means more to North Aiken than just the definition on paper, but it's the moments when everyone comes together that this school values. It's even written on the wall.

"This is why we do it, this shows what North Aiken is about, we're about family, togetherness."

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

