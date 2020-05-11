This man shoplifted $847 worth of tools in Augusta, deputies say

Monday, May 11

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released a photo of a suspected shoplifter they said managed to get away with nearly $850 worth of tools from a home improvement store.

The shoplifting occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. April 24 at the Lowes store at 4305 Washington Road in Augusta.

The man stole multiple Dewalt and Craftsman tools valued at $847, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator Jacob Dyer at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

