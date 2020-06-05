This man is wanted in connection with an Aiken armed robbery

Friday, June 5, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Tips and leads from the public helped investigators identify a suspect in an armed robbery, according to authorities.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said investigators obtained arrest warrants for Savion Damison Harrison, 19, of Aiken, who’s wanted on suspicion of armed robbery and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

CRIME | Aiken County deputies look for man who pointed gun at kids, fired shots

The crime occurred around 4:15 p.m. May 25 in front of the Lucky 7 convenience store at 1105 Hampton Ave NW.

The victim said that while he was parked, a white sedan parked next to him.

A man got into his vehicle, pointed a handgun at him and demanded money, the sheriff’s agency said.

The victim gave about $400 in cash to the gunman, who then got back into the passenger side of the white sedan, which fled the area on Terry Drive.

Harrison should be considered as armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s agency at 803-648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 and possibly earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

