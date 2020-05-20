This local 10-year-old is serving a need, making masks for nursing homes

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- 10-year-old Isabella has been sewing together her own masks and have been giving them out at the Clayborne Personal Care Home in Martinez.

Isabella Hitchler started making these for her family and for her church, and then she brought one to her grandma over at Clayborne and she saw a need there.

She says she's made at least 100 of them so far.

"It made me feel really good that I can do things for people in a time like this," Isabella said. "And I hope that this inspires people to want to help the society instead of break it down."

Even though Isabella and her mom give the masks out for free, they do take donations so they can keep buying the supplies and keep making even more.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.