"This just makes my day" Fort Gordon soldiers save Augusta man jail time

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An elderly man spent 30 days in jail after failing to fill his pool which was a breeding ground for mosquitoes. When some Fort Gordon soldiers heard about the problem, they stepped in to help.

An act of kindness can go a long way, especially if it keeps someone from time behind bars.

"We were more than willing to jump in and help out," said Truck Carlson of Veterans for Clean Water.

An Augusta homeowner spent a month in jail after failing to fill in the pool in his backyard. It's not that he didn't want to fix, it. He just couldn't.

"The city reached out to me and to the Savannah River Keeper and said 'hey is there any way y'all can help us out with this citizen who is struggling to get it done himself?'" Carlson said.

That's when he stepped in.

"The city has a program where they come out and do mosquito checks on properties that have pools," he said. "And if a pool becomes inoperative and there's water at the bottom from rain, it becomes a mosquito breeding ground."

Carlson brought some reinforcements on Saturday; 12 Fort Gordon soldiers in an NCO leadership course.

"I thought this would be a perfect project to work with soldiers helping citizens and the city being involved also. It was a beautiful marriage," he said.

After about an hour, the group finished filling the pool. A huge relief for the homeowner, and a huge feeling of accomplishment for the soldiers and their selfless deed.

"Having been a soldier for 30 years, this just makes my day," Carlson said. "He's over 60-years-old, and we're more than happy to fill in, pardon the pun, that void for him."

Carlson said it took about 25 people around three weeks to fill the pool. He said the man who lived at the home didn't want to come out, but the city is happy the pool won't be a problem anymore.

