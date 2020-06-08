‘This is what America needs right now’: SC officer posts ‘moment worth sharing’ after five-car wreck

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - “Although I wasn’t in the circle, I could feel the love they had for one another from where I was standing.”

That was what Conway Police Ofc. Brittany Parker said of the moment when she looked up and saw a group of people praying together after all were involved in a five-car crash on Sunday.

The group of people can be seen in the photo bowing their heads and holding hands. Parker posted the photo to her Facebook page with the following:

“Working a 5 car collision today, and I look up and see this. This is what America needs right now. They were all from different states. I’m sure some from the country and some from the city, and none of them probably even wear the same football jersey on Saturdays in the fall. But they all had one thing in common, the one thing that brought them all together and bow their heads, prayer. Y’all, please pray for this country. #merica.”

Parker said it was a moment worth sharing while she helped clear the collision.

According to Parker, the wreck happened around lunchtime Sunday on U.S. 501, near Lake Busbee. Officers moved the people involved to a safer location and that’s where they decided to pray, she said.

No one was injured in the crash.

