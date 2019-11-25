"This is the perfect time to help others."​ Golden Harvest Food Bank prepares to serve hundreds Thanksgiving Day

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Golden Harvest Food Bank feeds thousands of people each week, and that's exactly what they'll be doing through the holidays. But not they won't be alone.

Local grocery stores and others in the community are partnering with the food bank to give back this holiday season.

Inside the kitchen at The Masters Table, food is being prepared to feed the hungry.

"You do not have to do anything to eat here except show up and we'll smile at you, we'll hand you a tray, and you'll be welcome to another tray when you finish that one," said Christina Alexander, communications coordinator for Golden Harvest Food Bank.

They feed more than 300 people each and every day, but they serve even more during the holiday season.

"It's a wonderful time of year, but like a lot of nonprofit organizations, we do see an increased need this time of year."

To help support the increased need, local grocers and banks step in.

"They put on special holiday campaigns so that they can take either financial donations or food donations, and then they will eventually make their way to us."

Kroger is one of the grocery stores that helps out this time of year.

"The cashiers will ask them for a donation, and its normally only a dollar to help feed the people right here in our community," said Larry Frails, Fresh Coordinator at Kroger.

The money Kroger collects goes right to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.

"We just ask everybody to donate to give from the heart. In this time of giving, this is the perfect time to help others."

With help from Kroger and others in the community, Golden Harvest is able to give families a warm holiday meal.

"As Americans, we identify with that family meal during the holidays, and we want to be able to provide that meal for families to cook at home, but also to be open to provide meals for families on those days when they can't have that in their home."

It's a meal served with love.

"People who have been in need and received help, or people who have volunteered here, they get hired on. One of the reasons that happens is because our mission is near and dear to their heart that they gladly become one of those people who give up their own holiday to make sure someone else gets fed."

Food Lion, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America are a few others that donate to Golden Harvest.

If you're in need of a warm Thanksgiving meal, The Masters Table will be serving food from 11:00 a.m. until noon on Thanksgiving Day.

