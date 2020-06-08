'This is the particular time': Veteran of civil rights movement in CSRA sees latest protests as history in the making

Monday, June 8, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

(Source: WRDW)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- For decades, it has been one man's mission to fight racism in the river region. Wayne O'Bryant grew up marching in the civil rights movement.

Now, he's been involved in educating those leading protests across the state.

We met O'Bryant in the Carrsville Community of North Augusta. He chose this because it has roots of African-American history dating back to slavery, and it's a place that shows how far we've come, but also how far we have to go."

"With this last murder, we saw young people step up," O'Bryant said. "Then we realized all the things that we did weren't in vain."

Before O'Bryant was an educator, he marched. He saw Martin Luther King, Jr for the first time at 1 and a half.

"I was marching before I was walking," O'Bryant said. "My parents would carry me to marches in diapers."\

Born in charleston in 1960, he was shaped by the movement, and his family became voices in it.

"They always told us about things you see going on right now, which are they're going to be some infiltrators that will start some looting and rioting to make the marchers look bad," O'Bryant said.

He's using that experience to teach those protesting today and how to stand up for justice and push for change.

"All you have to do is live and then you start to realize the difference in how people are treated by their race," O'Bryant said.

Yet for some it takes education, O'Bryant is working on creating an African-American district for that purpose.

But before education, he says society has to agree there's a problem. We may be getting closer by the day.

"Sometimes history will just open a door, and it's the time to walk through it," O'Bryant said. "This is the particular time."

O'Bryant says his friends growing up would see him get stopped by the cops almost every night, and ask why? He's now thankful that many across America are asking that same question.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.