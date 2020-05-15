‘This is a wonderful day’: SC hospital celebrates release of one of its first COVID-19 patients

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – There was a big celebration on Thursday at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, as one of the first COVID-19 patients was released from the hospital.

For two longs months, Cynthia Parks had been fighting for her life after testing positive for the virus.

Excited nurses and doctors cheered as she left the hospital after defeating the deadly virus.

Her son, James Parks, said he never thought he’d see this day, but added she has always been a believer and a fighter and that’s how she managed to get through it.

He said he’s thankful for the doctors and nurses who took care of his mother, while keeping him updated.

“Not being able to see her, not being able to see her physically, only getting information from the doctors, that was the hardest part, knowing how this virus had affected everybody throughout the world it was hard,” James Parks said. “This is a wonderful day. I’m so thankful to see my mom. So thankful for the staff and everyone that is a part of this.”

Nurse Brenda Raynor, who serves as the director of the 10th floor where Cynthia was treated over the last two months, said she is an inspiration to the McLeod staff.

Cynthia is 69 years old with underlying health issues, but Raynor said her toughness and positive attitude got her through the illness.

Raynor said the treatment is intense and demanding for COVID patients, but Cynthia never lost hope.

“They require a lot of intense therapy to get better. Their hopes get low and we are there to cheer them on,” said Raynor. “Mrs. Parks is a true inspiration to all of us. I wish all of the patients could see there is hope and you can do it.”

She said she’d always hoped to see this day and she couldn’t contain her emotions seeing one of her first COVID-19 patients defeat the virus.

