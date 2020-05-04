'This is a whole new world' Communities enjoy the openness after COVID-19

Monday, May 4, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- "This is a whole new world."

It's a sight we haven't seen in weeks -- people eating and drinking, laughing and talking to each other.

"Being able to just see a smiling face is probably the biggest thing," Randy Eblen, owner of Grumpy's Bar and Grill, said. "We had a car club show up at 10:30 this morning, we open at 11, it was just eight guys, they knew that was the limit so they sat in the back for a couple hours and just they haven't seen each other."

Eblen and his staff are having their first day trying out outdoor dining. He has now tents, tables and chairs, a hand sanitizer, and disposable silverware.

"You just can't get too close. we have a lot of huggers in the group so they're a little disappointed," Eblen said.

He's not the only one getting creative. All over Aiken, restaurants are trying out a new type of experience.

Mike Fanning, co-owner of Allstar Tents and Events, and his team are working with the city to make outdoor dining possible.

"We're assisting with fencing, restrooms, seating, and tents so its kind of a blessing for us because its work we didn't have," Fanning said.

Work that is normally booming this time of year.

"This was our best year we've ever had. And then bam," Fanning said. "Weddings, festivals, the masters, equestrian events which is a huge part of our business."

"Rock fore dough, Stem Festival in Williston, just so many things that didn't happen this year," Donna Fanning, co-owner of Allstar Tents and Events, added.

And though times are tough for many --

"Just like the t-shirt on my back says, where there's love, there's hope," Eblen said. "The community has really come together."

Everyone is still holding out hope.

