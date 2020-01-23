'This has become my family': 11-year-old fights health battle with community by her side

Thursday, January 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Ronald McDonald House is a lifeline for many families at the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

It's become a home away from home for one family the past seven years.

11-year-old Haley Peeples is a quiet fighter in the midst of a scary battle.

"The doctors like to call her severe and complex," said Rachael Peeples, Haley's mom.

As her mom says, outside Haley looks fine, but on the inside she's dealing with a lot.

"We are diagnosed with about 16 different things. Epilepsy, autism, she has 5 brain tumors," Peeples said.

Her pediatrician all the way in Valdosta sent her to CHOG, and six years ago she had her first brain surgery. Doctors lost her three times on the operating table.

"We live minute by minute, day by day," Peeples said. "We don't know what tomorrow brings. We don't even know what the next second brings with her."

But, there's a community taking it day by day with them. At Ronald McDonald House, they have a place to stay, a meal to eat, and a home away from home.

"This has become my family," Peeples said, as she became emotional. "This has become my Augusta family. This is who I trust. This is who I can rely on. You having a bad day? They are there for you."

Doctor's say Haley's journey has no end in sight. But, keeping the hope alive is a group effort.

College students from Alpha Delta Pi visit her often. The family also relies on their faith and their Ronald McDonald House family.

"If it wasn't for them," Peeples said, with tears in her eyes. "I couldn't do this."

The Peeple's family is in Augusta at least one week per month for appointments.

If you'd like to support them, there's a Facebook page called Haley's Angels.

You can also reach out to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.