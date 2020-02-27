"This city is rich in black history": Augusta's connection to the civil rights movements

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Change proves certain across pockets of Augusta, but one thing always remains the same.

"This city is rich in black history," Wayne Woodson said. "I think that is something for all of the citizens to be proud of and to talk about on the national scale."

On this final week of black history month, we're hearing from the family of the founding father of it all. His family lives here in Augusta.

Wayne Woodson is the great grand-nephew of Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who is now known as 'The Father of Black History.'

Dr. Woodson lobbied for schools to participate in black history week, which started in 1926. It later expanded to black history month.

Wayne admits, in the beginning, he never wanted anyone to know he was a Woodson. Now, he understands the work his great grand uncle began in 1926 goes far beyond the roots of his immediate family tree.

"He asked his professor why they weren't studying, at the time it was called negro history," Wayne said. "His professor looked at him in the eye and said, 'Negroes have done nothing and have no history,'"

That inspired the movement to honor black change makers spanning lifetimes and worlds apart; even those changing the world through lives right here in Augusta

"During the civil rights movement, there were a lot of things that happened right here in Augusta that were critical," Wayne said.

Moments measured by the society they forever altered From the first integrated board of trustees in the country at Paine College, to the black-owned bank at the corner and heart of Laney Walker.

Later Augusta was even home to bright stars like James Brown and Jessye Norman, who shined a light on the dark gap social inequalities created.

Now to keep bridging the divide, the founding father calls us

to meet even our most broken past with an optimistic present

"That was Dr. Woodson's goal. That at some point in the future we do not need black history celebration because at some point in the future, we'd just have american history," Wayne said.

Wayne says Dr. Woodson's original intent was for us to learn black history all year round, and then spend February honoring people.

