This S.C. family celebrated COVID-19 recovery with a parking-lot reunion

Richard Frady's family greets the coronavirus patient from a hospital parking lot in Anderson, S.C.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- There was a special reunion this week in South Carolina for a family who've been on for more than a month.

Richard Frady finally got the great news -- he's going to make a full recovery from COVID-19.

The husband and father has been in an Anderson hospital for over a month battling coronavirus. When his family heard about the recovery, they rushed to see him.

They could only do so from the hospital parking lot, three stories and a glass window apart from him, waving and carrying signs with messages of support.

They just wanted to show him they're proud.

“You go through things and you get through ’em, and we’ll get through this,” said his wife, Sally Frady. “We’re getting through it. And we’ll be stronger for it.”

