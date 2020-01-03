Third time's the charm: In its third year, Evans on Ice brings the chilly fun

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

News 12 This Morning

Evans on Ice ends its third year on a high note. (Source: WRDW)

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you haven't checked out Evans on Ice this holiday season, you still have time to enjoy the fun. This is the third year the event has been in the area, and they say third time's the charm.

"I think the overall experience for people was better. Between the lights that Columbia County put on, the layout was phenomenal people really, really liked it, said Mike Boerner, the owner of Evans on Ice.

Christmas lights and food trucks have made Evans on Ice even more of a family affair this year.

"We're trying to give people more things to do when they come out, reasons to stay. Not everybody wants to skate, and so we even have this really cute beer and wine trailer that comes out on the weekends,” Boerner said.

There's also a S’mores pit, a train, and skating lessons.

"[Parents] take little kids that can barely stand up in their skates, and at the end of the two weekend lessons they're phenomenal and they don't need a skate buddy. They're enjoying it so much more than if they were out there struggling without a lesson."

And one more big success this year was the season pass program.

"I mean we have a core group of people that are season passholders that have really taken advantage of them. They come out a lot," Boerner said.

Some people love it so much, they're choosing to spend their holidays there.

"They're all coming out and making us a part of their Christmas tradition, which I mean that, as an entrepreneur, as a business owner, what more can you ask for than that? To make an impact within the community and people's lives,” Boerner said.

Evans on Ice is quickly becoming a staple in this community, one full of smiles and Christmas magic.

Evans on Ice will be open Friday through Monday. You can skate Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

