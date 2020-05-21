Man who recorded video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting charged with felony murder

Thursday, May 21, 2020

BRUNSWICK, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A third man is being charged in connection with the Ahmaud Arbery case.

The GBI charged William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, with felony murder & criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Bryan, according to various reports, was the man who recorded the video of the incident that was leaked to social media.

The video quickly went viral, leading to nationwide protests of the shooting and the GBI becoming involved in the case.

GBI investigators have also charged Gregory and Travis McMichael with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the case.

A news conference will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. at GBI Headquarters in Decatur.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.