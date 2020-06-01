Third buggery charge added to man accused of crimes with horse in Aiken

Monday, June 1, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man previously charged with two counts of buggery after investigators found evidence of criminal acts with a horse has been given a third charge of buggery.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Damian Connor is now being charged in connection with a September 2019 case that was previously investigated by the sheriff's office.

In that case, deputies were called to a residence on Willow Run Road and found a horse with its neck tied to a tree and legs tied together.

The horse's owner, Abigail Ronco, said she found the horse in that condition when she came out to the stable that morning. Ronco spoke to News 12 after that incident occurred.

"The vet came out and confirmed that the mare had been sexually molested," Ronco said. "I mean just gross, disturbing stuff."

Connor, according to investigators, is Ronco's husband.

Ronco and Connor were both charged last week with buggery. Those charges stemmed following a child pornography investigation that unearthed evidence of unlawful acts against a horse.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.