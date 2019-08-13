Think you've seen blue-green algae? Here's what to do.

Here's what you should do if you come across blue-green algae.
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier today, News 12 confirmed that several dangerous strains of algae were present in Lake Olmstead.

 One of those types is blue-green algae, that could be toxic to pets and potentially humans.

Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus says if you think you may have seen blue-green algae, stay clear of the water.

If the algae is in a backyard pond or small area, contact the UGA Extension Office.

If it's a major waterway, contact the Army Corps of Engineers:
Click here for GA Army Corps of Engineers
Click here for SC Army Corps of Engineers

