Think you've seen blue-green algae? Here's what to do.

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier today, News 12 confirmed that several dangerous strains of algae were present in Lake Olmstead.

One of those types is blue-green algae, that could be toxic to pets and potentially humans.

Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus says if you think you may have seen blue-green algae, stay clear of the water.

If the algae is in a backyard pond or small area, contact the UGA Extension Office.

If it's a major waterway, contact the Army Corps of Engineers:

