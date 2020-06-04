Thieves crash car into Orangeburg store, steals multiple guns

Thursday, June 4, 2020

ORANGEBURG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A car ran into the window of a pawn shop in Orangeburg, but not on accident.

Thieves stole guns and damaged Woody's Pawn and Jewelry, and even left the car inside. It was reported that there was more than 10.000 in damages.

The owner of the shop and the police chief of Orangeburg could not believe it.

"To pull up and see that sight, the lights flashing, police cars everywhere. Showcases busted. It was just one of the worse feelings in the world," Cham Holman, the owner, said.

"I was angry. Because I know Mr. and Mrs. Holman and I know everybody that works in here. They're good people," Chief Michael Adams of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, said. "And it turns into a sense of determination, to help Mr. and Mrs. Holman to find justice and get those weapons off the street."

The owners say they will put in new safety measures there. And according to them, all of the guns stolen have been identified and entered into a national database.

