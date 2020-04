These online and drive-in Easter services are planned across CSRA

Friday, April 10, 2020

With Easter nearly here as social distancing rules are in place, we checked with CSRA churches to see what they have planned. Here’s a look at what we learned:

Abilene Baptist drive-up service

Drive-in Easter celebration

9 a.m., 11 a.m.

Carolina Pottery parking lot, 3830 Washington Road, Martinez

Celebrate Easter and pray over the community, especially those serving on the front lines of COVID-19. A love offering will be used to bless and encourage those people, as well. This offering will be received in a digital format (buckets or plates will not be passed). Vehicles will be parked in a checkerboard pattern to ensure a safe distance from others. Guests must remain in their vehicles at all times and will be able to listen to the service through their FM radio. Those who are sick, elderly or fall into any other “at risk” category or those who have any concerns about attending are asked to stay at home and watch a recorded Easter service online or on TV. For more information and a complete list of guidelines, visit myabilene.org/easter.

The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church

720 Telfair St, Augusta

Easter Sunday live stream at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/MostHolyTrinityAugusta/

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

139 Way of Peace, North Augusta

Easter Sunday 9:30 a.m. in English; 10:30 a.m. in Spanish

https://www.facebook.com/olpcatholic

Saint Paul's Church

605 Reynolds St., Augusta

Sunday of the Resurrection: Easter Day

All gatherings at Saint Paul’s are suspended until May 17 unless the situation merits change. Worship will be broadcast on FM 95.1 or AM 580 and live streamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/saintpaulsaugusta

First Presbyterian Augusta

642 Telfair St., Augusta

Easter service, 10 a.m. live stream

https://www.youtube.com/user/FirstPresAug

https://firstpresaugusta.org

No evening service

Vineyard Church Augusta

3126 Parrish Road, Augusta

10 a.m. Sunday live stream

https://vineyardaugusta.org

https://www.facebook.com/vineyardaugusta

TrueNorth Church

1060 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta

9:55 a.m. Sunday live stream

https://truenorthonline.churchonline.org

West Town Community Church

779 N. Belair Road, Evans

Join us Sunday mornings on Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/WestTownCommunityChurch/

Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church

471 W Martintown Road

10:04 a.m. Sunday Easter liturgy

https://www.facebook.com/events/657709875054426

Grace United Methodist Church

639 Georgia Ave., North Augusta

10 a.m. live stream plus video of the big cross on West Martintown Road.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/GotGraceUMC/posts/?ref=page_internal

First Baptist Church of North Augusta

625 Georgia Ave., North Augusta

Live stream

http://csrachurch.org/live

Anglican Church of the Holy Trinity

160 Merovan Drive, North Augusta

Online services

https://www.facebook.com/ross.guthrie.96

https://www.facebook.com/Anglican-Church-of-theHoly-Trinity-687096174690724