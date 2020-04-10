These online and drive-in Easter services are planned across CSRA

Friday, April 10, 2020
With Easter nearly here as social distancing rules are in place, we checked with CSRA churches to see what they have planned. Here’s a look at what we learned:
Abilene Baptist drive-up service
Drive-in Easter celebration
9 a.m., 11 a.m.
Carolina Pottery parking lot, 3830 Washington Road, Martinez
Celebrate Easter and pray over the community, especially those serving on the front lines of COVID-19. A love offering will be used to bless and encourage those people, as well. This offering will be received in a digital format (buckets or plates will not be passed). Vehicles will be parked in a checkerboard pattern to ensure a safe distance from others. Guests must remain in their vehicles at all times and will be able to listen to the service through their FM radio. Those who are sick, elderly or fall into any other “at risk” category or those who have any concerns about attending are asked to stay at home and watch a recorded Easter service online or on TV. For more information and a complete list of guidelines, visit myabilene.org/easter.
The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
720 Telfair St, Augusta
Easter Sunday live stream at 9 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/MostHolyTrinityAugusta/
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
139 Way of Peace, North Augusta
Easter Sunday 9:30 a.m. in English; 10:30 a.m. in Spanish
https://www.facebook.com/olpcatholic
Saint Paul's Church First Presbyterian Augusta Vineyard Church Augusta TrueNorth Church West Town Community Church Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Grace United Methodist Church First Baptist Church of North Augusta Anglican Church of the Holy Trinity
605 Reynolds St., Augusta
Sunday of the Resurrection: Easter Day
All gatherings at Saint Paul’s are suspended until May 17 unless the situation merits change. Worship will be broadcast on FM 95.1 or AM 580 and live streamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/saintpaulsaugusta
642 Telfair St., Augusta
Easter service, 10 a.m. live stream
https://www.youtube.com/user/FirstPresAug
https://firstpresaugusta.org
No evening service
3126 Parrish Road, Augusta
10 a.m. Sunday live stream
https://vineyardaugusta.org
https://www.facebook.com/vineyardaugusta
1060 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta
9:55 a.m. Sunday live stream
https://truenorthonline.churchonline.org
779 N. Belair Road, Evans
Join us Sunday mornings on Facebook Live at 10 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/WestTownCommunityChurch/
471 W Martintown Road
10:04 a.m. Sunday Easter liturgy
https://www.facebook.com/events/657709875054426
639 Georgia Ave., North Augusta
10 a.m. live stream plus video of the big cross on West Martintown Road.
https://www.facebook.com/pg/GotGraceUMC/posts/?ref=page_internal
625 Georgia Ave., North Augusta
Live stream
http://csrachurch.org/live
160 Merovan Drive, North Augusta
Online services
https://www.facebook.com/ross.guthrie.96
https://www.facebook.com/Anglican-Church-of-theHoly-Trinity-687096174690724
