These online and drive-in Easter services are planned across CSRA

Friday, April 10, 2020

With Easter nearly here as social distancing rules are in place, we checked with CSRA churches to see what they have planned. Here’s a look at what we learned:

Abilene Baptist drive-up service

Drive-in Easter celebration

9 a.m., 11 a.m.

Carolina Pottery parking lot, 3830 Washington Road, Martinez

Celebrate Easter and pray over the community, especially those serving on the front lines of COVID-19. A love offering will be used to bless and encourage those people, as well. This offering will be received in a digital format (buckets or plates will not be passed). Vehicles will be parked in a checkerboard pattern to ensure a safe distance from others. Guests must remain in their vehicles at all times and will be able to listen to the service through their FM radio. Those who are sick, elderly or fall into any other “at risk” category or those who have any concerns about attending are asked to stay at home and watch a recorded Easter service online or on TV. For more information and a complete list of guidelines, visit myabilene.org/easter.

The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church

720 Telfair St, Augusta

Easter Sunday live stream at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/MostHolyTrinityAugusta/

Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church

139 Way of Peace, North Augusta

Easter Sunday 9:30 a.m. in English; 10:30 a.m. in Spanish

https://www.facebook.com/olpcatholic