These are the top 50 most kid-friendly restaurants in America

Monday, August 26, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The kids might be back in school, but having a decent meal out with the family shouldn't be a Herculean effort.

Regardless, an online restaurant reservation service is hoping to take the guess work out of choosing a place to eat.

OpenTable has created a list of the top 50 most kid-friendly restaurants in America and given us the list just in time for our kids to beg for chicken nuggets, chicken fingers, or grilled cheese before even bothering to look at the menu.

Anyways, that list is here:

Aquarium Restaurant - Multiple Locations

Becco - New York, New York

Benihana - Multiple Locations

Bill's Bar and Burger - New York, New York

The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Buddy V's at The Venetian - Las Vegas, Nevada

Cap City Fine Diner & Bar - Grandview - Columbus, Ohio

Carmine's - Multiple Locations

Cattle Company Steakhouse - Pearl City - Pearl City, Hawaii

Columbia Restaurant - Multiple Locations

The Dead Fish - Crockett, California

Farmers & Distillers, Washington, D.C.

Farmers Fishers Bakers, Washington, D.C.

Fire + Ice Boston - Boston, Massachusetts

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina

Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations

Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant - Frankenmuth, Michigan

Hard Rock Cafe - Multiple Locations

Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada

Henry's Louisiana Grill - Acworth, Georgia

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar - Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Keoki's Paradise - Koloa, Hawaii

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Multiple Locations

L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge - Lincolnwood, Illinois

Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois

Loveless Cafe - Nashville, Tennessee

Maggiano's - Multiple Locations

Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii

Max Brenner - Multiple Locations

The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii

Monkeypod Kitchen - Multiple Locations

Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner - Buena Park, California

NINJA NEW YORK - New York, New York

Old Lady Gang - Atlanta, Georgia

Old Oyster Factory - Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

The Pirates' House - Savannah, Georgia

Raglan Road Irish Pub - Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Rainforest Cafe - Multiple Locations

Sea Captain's House - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant - Hilton Head, South Carolina

The Smith- Lincoln Square - New York, New York

Sugar Factory - Multiple Locations

Tavern on the Green - New York, New York

Tony's Di Napoli - Midtown - New York, New York

True Food Kitchen - Palo Alto - Palo Alto, California

Ulele - Tampa, Florida

Uncle Julio's - Multiple Locations

Virgil's Real BBQ - New York City - New York, New York

Wolfgang's Steak House - Waikiki Beach - Honolulu, Hawaii

Zehnder's of Frankenmuth - Frankenmuth, Michigan

OpenTable says they've used diner reviews from their website collected from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 to come up with their list.

You can take a look at the more in-depth list here.

We hope you'll enjoy the chicken nuggets. Or chicken fingers. Or grilled cheese.

