These are the top 50 most kid-friendly restaurants in America

Monday, August 26, 2019
(WRDW/WAGT) -- The kids might be back in school, but having a decent meal out with the family shouldn't be a Herculean effort.
Regardless, an online restaurant reservation service is hoping to take the guess work out of choosing a place to eat.
OpenTable has created a list of the top 50 most kid-friendly restaurants in America and given us the list just in time for our kids to beg for chicken nuggets, chicken fingers, or grilled cheese before even bothering to look at the menu.
Anyways, that list is here:
Aquarium Restaurant - Multiple Locations
Becco - New York, New York
Benihana - Multiple Locations
Bill's Bar and Burger - New York, New York
The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Buddy V's at The Venetian - Las Vegas, Nevada
Cap City Fine Diner & Bar - Grandview - Columbus, Ohio
Carmine's - Multiple Locations
Cattle Company Steakhouse - Pearl City - Pearl City, Hawaii
Columbia Restaurant - Multiple Locations
The Dead Fish - Crockett, California
Farmers & Distillers, Washington, D.C.
Farmers Fishers Bakers, Washington, D.C.
Fire + Ice Boston - Boston, Massachusetts
Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar - Charleston, South Carolina
Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations
Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant - Frankenmuth, Michigan
Hard Rock Cafe - Multiple Locations
Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada
Henry's Louisiana Grill - Acworth, Georgia
House of Blues Restaurant & Bar - Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Keoki's Paradise - Koloa, Hawaii
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Multiple Locations
L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge - Lincolnwood, Illinois
Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois
Loveless Cafe - Nashville, Tennessee
Maggiano's - Multiple Locations
Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii
Max Brenner - Multiple Locations
The Mill House - Waikapu, Hawaii
Monkeypod Kitchen - Multiple Locations
Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner - Buena Park, California
NINJA NEW YORK - New York, New York
Old Lady Gang - Atlanta, Georgia
Old Oyster Factory - Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
The Pirates' House - Savannah, Georgia
Raglan Road Irish Pub - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Rainforest Cafe - Multiple Locations
Sea Captain's House - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant - Hilton Head, South Carolina
The Smith- Lincoln Square - New York, New York
Sugar Factory - Multiple Locations
Tavern on the Green - New York, New York
Tony's Di Napoli - Midtown - New York, New York
True Food Kitchen - Palo Alto - Palo Alto, California
Ulele - Tampa, Florida
Uncle Julio's - Multiple Locations
Virgil's Real BBQ - New York City - New York, New York
Wolfgang's Steak House - Waikiki Beach - Honolulu, Hawaii
Zehnder's of Frankenmuth - Frankenmuth, Michigan
OpenTable says they've used diner reviews from their website collected from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 to come up with their list.
You can take a look at the more in-depth list here.
We hope you'll enjoy the chicken nuggets. Or chicken fingers. Or grilled cheese.
