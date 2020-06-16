These are the most-delivered pandemic foods in the Augusta area

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – With more people working from home and staying home when they're off the clock, food delivery has gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Food delivery app Waitr researched its data and put together the top foods and menu items delivered in the Augusta area since March. The company found local residents enjoy a variety of cuisines from local restaurants as well as chains.

Augusta area’s Top 10 most-delivered foods

• Wings

• Pizza

• Sub sandwich

• Tacos

• Cheeseburger

• Chicken nuggets

• Chicken sandwich

• Shrimp

• Snow crab legs

• Fajitas

Meanwhile, Waitr’s ordering data revealed customers in Augusta tend to order from a mix of independent neighborhood restaurants and chains.

Top 10 dishes from restaurants ordered in Augusta area

• Wings - Wild Wing Cafe

• Combination dinner - New Ming Wah

• Seafood combo - The Juicy Crab

• Burrito bowl - Diabloʼs Southwest Grill

• Chicken finger combo - Chicken Fingers

• Tacos - Taqueria El Patron

• Teriyaki chicken entrée - Kyoto Japanese Cuisine

• Pad Thai - Mai Thai

• Spicy chicken sandwich - Popeyes

• Chicken bowl - Yosko Japanese Steakhouse

