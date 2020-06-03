These 2 suspects have been arrested in aggravated assault cases

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people who were wanted in connection with unrelated aggravated assault incidents, according to authorities.

Wanted in connection with the crimes were:

Jontae Landers, 20, on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime. The incident occurred May 19 at the CITGO gas station at 3020 Tobacco Road. He was arrested on those charges this morning and was being held in county jail, according to jail records. The sheriff’s agency said he had been found on Kratha Drive and taken into custody.

Heather Ford, 34, on suspicion of aggravated assault. Authorities said the incident occurred May 20 in the 2900 block of Eidson Drive. She was arrested the next day, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

