"There's still work to do." Augusta senator sponsors bill to remove statute of limitations on rape

Monday, March 3, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Last week, a bill to remove statute of limitations on rape passed the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Bill 287, sponsored by Augusta Sen. Harold Jones, specifies that prosecution for the crimes of rape, aggravated sodomy, or aggravated sexual battery may be commenced at any time.

“Georgia now has the opportunity to join other states in eliminating the statute of limitations for rape, and other violent sexual crimes," Sen. Jones said. "There is still work to do, as we must pass this through the full Senate and House. Yet today survivors of sexual violence received a great first victory. I also want to commend the advocates for their hard work in helping move this legislation forward.”

After passing the Senate Judiciary Committee, SB 287 will now be sent to the Senate Rules Committee for consideration.

