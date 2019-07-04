'There's no other place like it.' North Augusta man known for his decorations reflects on military past

Thursday, July 4, 2019

News 12 This Morning

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Fourth of July is here, and one local man has been ready for a while. He decorates his yard for the Fourth each year.

Those decorations line Wayne Stoltz's front yard. Each one of them is handmade out of wood by Stoltz himself.

"What happens is most of the time I wake up in the middle of the night and think of some project, and then I get up the next day and I go out there and I kind of refine it. Then I decide what I need to do and I go get the materials," Stoltz explained his process.

Stoltz makes decorations for every holiday, but the patriotic ones are near and dear to his heart. He spent 25 years in the Army fighting for the red, white, and blue.

"On the patriotic days I really like doing it because you can't beat living here in the U.S., I've been all over the world there's no other place like it," he teared up talking about one of his favorite holidays, and his home country.

Stoltz's yard is proof of just what this country means to him.

"I like supporting our troops, and I like supporting our police and fire department because they're a part of the brother and sisterhood too."

As he walks down a line of uniformed officers carved from wood, Stoltz reminds us of why we celebrate this holiday.

"They need to think about history and realize how we got here and why we're here," Stoltz said.

Whether its the soldiers, stars, or the looney tune characters in his yeard, Stoltz just hopes his decorations bring joy to those who pass by.

"I hope it makes them smile like it does me"

Stoltz does sell wood art. He says you can bring him a picture of what you want or pick from his designs. His house is on Summerhill Drive in North Augusta.​

