"There's no excuse for what these dogs went through." Two Burke County dogs saved from abusive owner

Sunday, September 15, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Burke County woman is facing two animal cruelty charges after deputies found her dogs on Friday chained up with no food, water or shelter.

"The fact that he had hookworms so badly and no food or water, [he was] within days of dying," said Dr. Sarah Ford of the Burke County Animal Hospital. Dr. Ford has been caring for the dogs this weekend.

The dogs were named Rex and Roxanne by the Old Fella Burke County Animal Rescue. Dr. Ford said Rex was in awful condition, and hanging on by a thread.

"You could see the individual links that had gone into his skin," she said, talking about the chain Rex was tied to. "He has a really large laceration underneath of his neck as well.

Chaddrick Parrish, Director of Animal Services in Burke County, said this was one of the worst animal cruelty cases he's seen.

"It's hard to think that someone would house an animal in that condition," he said. "There's no excuse for what these dogs went through."

Their former owner, Lacristifa Weaver, is facing two animal cruelty charges. One is a misdemeanor. The other is a felony that could carry up to five years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Parrish said abused dogs can be aggressive, but Rex and Roxanne were far from it.

"I honestly think that these dogs knew someone was coming to help them," he said. "They were not fazed by the cutting of the chain and they walked so smoothly back to the vehicles."

Both dogs were brought to the Burke County Animal Hospital for care. Roxanne had some skin irritation, but should be back to normal soon. Rex has a longer road to recovery because of his neck.

"He's still pretty stiff and sore, but probably within the next few weeks his wounds will have healed," Dr. Ford said. "They've actually come a long ways already."

Once the dogs fully heal, they will go to Old Fella Burke County Animal Rescue where they'll find their new home. Weaver will be facing trial soon.

