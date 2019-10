Sunday, October 6, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tonight, it's the ultimate homecoming for 130 Fort Gordon soldiers.

After a 9-month deployment in Poland, soldiers from the 67th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 35th Signal Brigade are returning to their families.

Tonight, the soldiers are walking into a gym full of their spouses, children and fellow soldiers gathered. The gym is surrounded by signs that say "welcome home".

We'll be there live at the reunion on News 12 at 11:00.