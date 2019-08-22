The search is on for a man who deputies say stole a silver Dodge Caliber

Thursday, August 22, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County officials are on the hunt for a man wanted for stealing a car.

According to deputies, Tyler Burke is wanted for the theft of a silver Dodge Caliber, GA tag AJZ1581 that was stolen on Goshen Road.

The car went missing on Monday.

Please contact Sergeant James Tredore or any On-Duty Property Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1035 or (706) 821-1080.

