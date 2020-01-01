The results are in: Pet dog killed by raw meat was poisoned with pesticides

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We now know what killed a dog whose owner claimed he was poisoned by raw meat in Mistletoe State Park last month.

Toxicology reports say the raw hamburger balls that poisoned the dog, Ripit, were tainted with a pesticide that was made illegal in 2017.

Ripit's owner, a veterinarian, was walking him at the park on December 10th when Ripit got sick and later died at the vet.

Ripit's family and vet have increased the reward to $10,000 for information about who poisoned the meat and placed it at the park.

