The price of a college diploma is more expensive than ever

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- For students like USC Aiken freshman Karleigh Rhodes, the price of attending college is invaluable.

"I'm in a nursing major so you have to be on your A game," Rhodes said.

She picked up her stuff in Jacksonville and trekked it all the way to Aiken.

"It was stressful," Rhodes said. "But, once it was all done and finished with, I just felt really settled and at peace."

While most argue you can't put a price on a good education, many are struggling to make ends meet. Across the country, tuition is rising by more than 36% since 2008.

Average tuition at Augusta University is at $8,604 for in-staters and $23,156 for out-of-staters. At USC Aiken, it's $10,760 for in-state and $21,218 for out-of-state. This doesn't include housing, which can be nearly $10,000 on it's own.

"A lot of my family and my dad were born here, so I got some scholarship money for that," Rhodes said. "Other than that, they offered me in-state tuition and that was a big deal for me."

Out-of-state students with scholarships that are not state-funded are offered a waiver for out-of-state tuition.

For in-state students like senior Des'Tiny Cox, the state-funded scholarships make all the difference.

The life scholarship and the hope scholarship," Des'Tiny Cox, a senior resident mentor said. "We also hear about the South Carolina Pell grant and the federal grants that we have."

Georgia residents are also offered the Hope scholarship and Zell Miller scholarship.

The list of options goes on and on.

To view options in Georgia,

gsfc.georgia.gov/news-and-events-0/media-kit/gsfc-fact-sheets/georgias-scholarship-grant-and-loan-programs

To view options in South Carolina:

www.che.sc.gov/Students,FamiliesMilitary/PayingForCollege/FinancialAssistanceAvailable/ScholarshipsGrantsforSCResidents.aspx

While it can be stressful, freshman Carly Payne has some advice.

"Go with your gut feeling on which school to pick," Payne said. "Everything will work out eventually and you'll be right where you need to be."