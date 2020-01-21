The new James Brown Arena is coming, but what about timing and cost?

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta leaders are talking about the future of the James Brown Arena. Now they've got a company to oversee the design and construction.

But what about the timeline?

Mayor Hardie Davis joked today as long as they break ground before he leaves office, that’s a solid timeline.

The Coliseum Authority responded, saying they’ll actually make that goal.

For the next 6 months, Space Venue, a company based out of Atlanta will study design, construction, and extra funding for the new JBA

The group told commissioners their project development resume includes Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

They’ll build reports through July, minimum versus maximum costs and construction. Then, from August to September, they’ll do what they call an “implementation phase” which includes the small steps and minor improvements.

The group, along with the Coliseum Authority, says next year will be the start of something big.

"For us, it's going to be a huge expense, the largest expense we've had as a community, so we'll be looking at all our options to make sure the taxpayers get the best bang for our buck,” Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson said.

We're told, throughout construction, the JBA will remain open and events will continue. Right now, it's a matter of figuring out the price on this.

