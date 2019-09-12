'The more they dug, they more you could smell the odor': Body found after neighbors noticed strange smell

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

An Augusta house was condemned after a body was found buried in the backyard. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A dead body found buried in a backyard was eventually found after neighbors noticed a weird smell coming from next door.

The home is quiet now after it was condemned. But for days, neighbors say a foul smell wreaked next door.

"I was sitting in my backyard cooking on the grill, and I kept telling my husband ‘You know something smells strange, that doesn’t smell right. Must be the trash can or something.’ So I moved the trash can [but still smelled it]. We moved to the front but smelled the same smell," Konika Cooper, who lives next to the murder suspect, said.

John Daniels is accused of burying John Jones in his backyard. Jones had been missing for two weeks. Konika says investigators came looking for Jones, but they didn’t find him until the second search.

“The more they dug, the more you could smell the odor. So we stood there the whole time they were digging,” Konika said.

Suspect Daniels is impaired. She said she’s watched him walk with a limp because of his prosthetic leg. It’s why she didn't think her neighbor would be able to manage allegedly killing, moving, burying a body.

“I don’t know what went wrong. To tell you the truth, I would’ve never imagined him to do something like that. But you can't be sure of nothing nowadays,” Konika said.

The motive in this case is still a mystery. John Jones friends’ and family say he helped everyone, including the man who's accused of shooting him in the head. Jones even cleared and cut Daniels yard -- very yard he was buried in.

The coroner’s office said that this case is not related to the other dead bodies found in the Augusta area.

