The Sweet Life: Local bakeshop teaches how to make desserts

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you're not a baker there' still time to learn. The Sweet Suite Bakeshop in Grovetown is teaching kids and adults of all ages how to become a master of sweets.

Baking has always been a part of Jamey Sprowls life.

"I baked my way through college, undergrad, grad school. [I was] self taught for the most part. I've always baked at night," Sprowls said.

After leaving her hometown for school, she came back. She had no idea she would be opening her own bake shop.

"When my daughter was born my husband said why don't you take a chance and let's see if we can use our space and start a small business."

That was five years ago. Now the Suite Sweet Bakeshop in Grovetown is teaching others how to bake.

"We do a lot of mom and me classes, so we really get to see a lot of bonding."

They teach and serve everything from macaroons, to cookie cakes, to cupcakes. The most recent project is something special.

"What we do is we take half of a sphere, we add a few marshmallows, and then we have several different things that go inside. So when the bomb explodes there's a surprise."

Beyond the classes, Jamey sells specialty supplies for bakers.

"We teach in our studio here and then we have another side where we have a small storefront where we sell baking supplies you can't find in the big box stores."

Jamey's passion is helping others band together through something as simple as baking.​

"They work together, so it's really a great bonding experience but they're also learning something new that they can use when they go home."

They also do pop-up bake shops where they sell bakery items. If you're interested in taking a class, head to the Suite Sweet Bakeshop's Facebook page.

