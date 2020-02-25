The South Carolina Primary Election is Saturday, so what do I need to know to vote?

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – The South Carolina Presidential Primary for Democrats is scheduled for Feb. 29.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the primary.

Why isn’t there a primary for the Republican Party?

Last year, the South Carolina Republican Party voted against holding a presidential primary, allowing incumbent President Donald J. Trump to essentially claim the race and consolidate support ahead of the 2020 general election.

Other states have also canceled Republican primaries and caucuses in similar efforts to help shore up the president’s base.

Who is on the ballot for the Democratic primary in South Carolina?

Currently, seven active Democratic contenders are on the ballot:

-Michael Bennet - Withdrew, name will appear on ballot

-Joseph R. Biden

-Cory Booker - Withdrew, name will appear on ballot

-Pete Buttigieg

-Julian Castro - Withdrew, name will not appear on ballot

-John K. Delaney - Withdrew, name will appear on ballot

-Tulsi Gabbard

-Amy Klobuchar

-Deval Patrick - Withdrew, name will appear on ballot

-Bernie Sanders

-Tom Steyer

-Elizabeth Warren

-Marianne Williamson - Withdrew, name will not appear on ballot

-Andrew Yang - Withdrew, name will appear on ballot

What time to the polls open and close?

The polls for the South Carolina Democratic Primary open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are still in line by 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

Do I have to register as a Democrat to vote in the primary?

No. South Carolina’s primaries are open, meaning anyone can vote in them – regardless of political affiliation.

What time should we expect results or a winner?

That depends. If the race is a blowout in favor of one candidate, you should expect the race to be called by the networks and the Associated Press shortly after the polls close. If the race is close between the candidates, the networks and the Associated Press will either refer to the race as “too early to call” or “too close to call.”

Regardless, results from the Associated Press will begin generating as soon as the South Carolina Election Commission begins receiving votes from all over the state.

Where is my precinct?

You can easily locate your polling place by heading over to the South Carolina Election Commission website and clicking on “Find My Polling Place.” You can also call your county voter registration and elections office.

Can I vote early?

No, but you can vote early through absentee voting, provided you have already filled out an application to do so.

What do I need to take to the polls in order to vote?

The South Carolina Election Commission says the one following items must be with you in order for you to cast a ballot:

-S.C. Driver’s License

-ID card issued by the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles

-S.C. Concealed Weapons Permit

-S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo

-Federal Military ID

-VA Benefits Card

-US Passport

-US Passport Card

