The Smell of Success: Augusta Candle Company's business makes sweet sense on Broad Street

Augusta Candle Company on Broad Street has been open for almost a year and a half. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- We know restaurants keep popping up in downtown Augusta, but what about something more eclectic?

The Augusta Candle Company is offering something for people to do that’s a little different than what you might be used to.

Almost like finding a soulmate, Amy Donaldson knew when she saw the business’s building on Broad Street that it would become her business.

“I looked in here, and I was like this is exactly what I envisioned it looking like,” Donaldson said.

Her vision came to life after she saw a candle making company in her home state of Ohio.

“I just like the whole idea of it,” Donaldson said. “It's something to do and kind of anybody can do it.”

It only took a few months.

“I saw the store in October, and we were open in May,” Donaldson said.

That was a year and a half ago. Augusta Candle Company has been open ever since.

“The first thing you would do is you would take a clip board and you would smell,” Donaldson said. “We have over 100 scents on the wall.”

Once you find scents you like, you can custom make your own scent and turn it into a candle, a room diffuser, or a soap.

“I think what I loved about that was like I can make it smell like I want it to smell,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson said as a business owner, it just made sense. In her store, there is truly something for everyone.

“I'm like as a business that is perfect,” Donaldson said. “There aren't many businesses that reach everybody.”

Augusta Candle Company also partners with other businesses like Tire City Potters who make ceramic containers for the candles.

They even make custom scents just for businesses.

“It's something to do, and it’s an experience; it's date night, it's girls night out, it's bring mom down for an afternoon of fun,” Donaldson said.

