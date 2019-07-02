Salvation Army, city cooling centers helping people beat the heat

Tuesday, July 02, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Because of how dangerous this heat can be, the Salvation Army of Augusta wants to help folks beat the heat.

“Not having to deal with the heat, not having to deal with walking everywhere,” said one man using the shelter. “That takes one worry off or maybe two or three worries off."

For the next few days, the Salvation Army will be open for anyone without a home. Fees for extra days will be waived.

“We'll put as many people in this shelter as we can to help combat this weather condition,” Maj. Douglas McClure said.

And if you don't have A/C, they are giving out free fans. Just come in show an ID and pick one up.

The city also has nine cooling centers open like May Park Community Center.

"If they want some water, if we have it we'll give it to them,” Damaris Reddix with May Park said. “We have two working water fountains. Anything they can come up and ask for. If we have it, we are going to provide it for them."

If you want or need to go into a cooling center, there’s plenty around the area.

