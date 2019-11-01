'The Rock' purchases $9 million Georgia home

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

(CNN) -- Do you smell what the Rock is cooking? Some folks in one Atlanta neighborhood might be able to pretty soon.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson bought a 46-acre estate for more than $9 million in Powder Spring, Georgia, which is just outside of Atlanta.

His new sprawling pad is about 15,000 square feet with 8 bedrooms and a pool. There's also a 12-stall barn, riding area, and a farmhouse that dates back to 1867.

So why Powder Springs?

Well, Johnson is a bit of a softy it seems. He says he likes small Georgia towns like the one his 88-year-old aunt lives in down in Jones County.

