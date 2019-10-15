Millions of birds call local nature park home

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Augusta, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- Meet the Red Wing Black Bird. It's native to the CSRA and has made its home in Phinizy Swamp Nature Park. And there are a lot of them.

"They are in a family of Birds know as a troupial which means in big social families or big troupials if you will. So the Red Wing Black Birds come in here by the millions."

Yeah, you heard that right... millions!

The man-made ecosystem they live in has thrived since the late 1990's when it was first constructed. And Today, we were able to take a ride on an airboat to see their home first hand.

"They roost in the wetlands which is their natural habitat and in the morning when the sun comes up they disperse out into the field and eat grains all day then come back at night. So in the morning and evening, you see great tremendous flocks of birds as they're heading out to the fields."

Which is beautiful, the only problem, it's right across the street from the Augusta Airport.

"This has been the natural flight pattern of these birds 100...200 [years] ...along time before the airport was here... to go up and down the river and wetlands and flood plains here."

Every year like clockwork the birds migrate here from the north.

"The Red Wing Black Birds usually start showing up in bigger numbers end of September, first of October."

And by mid-March, the birds leave here and spread back out across the country.