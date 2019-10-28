Recycling: Where does it go?

Monday, October 28, 2019

Recycled material from North Augusta. (Source WRDW)

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Over the past few years recycling has become more popular. But how do you get from trash to a new product? The first thing that happens after it gets collected from your home is separation.

"They'll separate the three conventional items, which is your plastics, metals, from your paper and cardboard, the material is then transferred through the plant," says Jason Sikes, the Superintendent of Sanitation in North Augusta.

At the plant, they try to reuse as much materials as possible. After being sorted the materials are shipped off to companies throughout the southeast and the rest of the country.

"Newspaper is sent off to paper yards to make more newsprint, cardboard is sent off to make more corrugated cardboard. They'll take and actually bail into these big cubes that weight about 2,000 pounds each. Our plastic bottles are sent to Mohawk they'll actually make carpet out of it, Mohawk Carpet will make carpet out of it," said Jason.

Anything that cannot be reused heads to a landfill, but that takes up space and could take decades to decompose. Which is all the more reason for you to recycle.

