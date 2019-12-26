The Most-Read stories on WRDW.com for 2019

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – The digital producers at WRDW/WAGT produce hundreds of written articles and cut hundreds of hours of video a year.

These stories, according to our analytics software, were the top five most popular.

5. Three people charged with murder in shooting of man found in intersection; fourth sought

The late summer murder case of Gerald Waldon involved the arrests of three people: Tyasia White, 18, Oceania Snelling, 18, and Devonta Devine, 23.

Waldon was found dead with a gunshot wound to his body on the morning of July 29 at the intersection of Walton Acres Drive and Fox Den Road.

4. Augusta’s Teen Madea meets Tyler Perry

Student met inspiration when Genesis Williams, a student at Richmond County, got the chance to meet Tyler Perry, the man behind the famous Madea character.

Williams teaches young kids in Augusta about the dangers of bullying through his “Madea’s No Bullying Zone”.

But when Williams was invited to a celebrity car show at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, he got the opportunity to meet his idol and inspiration.

“Oh, my gosh,” Williams said. “It inspired me not just to keep doing Madea, but keep doing what I do -- keeping up the good grades, keeping up the community work; it inspired me so much.”

3. ‘I just paddled and paddled’: Massive 360-pound gator caught after chasing kayaker

Bo Storey was seemingly enjoying a day of kayaking in an area off Gordon Highway back in August when he came face-to-face with a monster gator.

“I was just going down the bank fishing and all of a sudden about 10 feet away I seen the big gator,” Storey said.

That one sight was enough for Storey to paddle furiously away from the gator to the safety of his truck. Hours later, the monster gator was captured after a 3-hour fight by Robby Amerson and several Richmond County deputies.

Pictures of the almost prehistorically-sized gator appeared all over social media in the CSRA, with the gator’s body almost dwarfing Amerson.

2. They should have protected him, so how did EMTs let a man walk away to his eventual death?

The case of Paul Tarashuk’s death highlighted the struggles that many people diagnosed with mental illnesses and their families deal with on a daily basis.

But what separated Tarashuk’s case from others was that when he was found naked and walking the side of Interstate 95 in Orangeburg, deputies and EMTs had the opportunity to take him to the hospital for treatment.

They didn’t, and instead opted to drop him off a closed gas station several miles away. Tarashuk was killed several hours later after he was hit by a car while walking I-95 again.

"Paul did have a mental illness," Paul’s mother, Cindy Tarashuk, said.

"Instead of helping him and recognizing what they should have been trained to recognize, they insulted him and called him names and mocked him."

The case remains under investigation.

1. Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwich causes traffic jams on Belair Road

The year 2019 was the year of fast food restaurants knocking themselves over to introduce new and interesting meals to hungry customers.

Popeye’s seemed to have figured out the best way to bring publicity: go for the chicken sandwich throne held by Southern mainstay Chick-fil-A.

For a few weeks, it seemed to work as word spread among social media about the sandwich. The resulting social media campaign fueled only by raucous customers and their love of the sandwich led to shortages nationwide.

In the CSRA, the hoopla surrounding the sandwich caused the Belair Road Popeye’s to briefly consider not offering the sandwich anymore because

Happy New Year, CSRA!

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.