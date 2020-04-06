'There's reason for optimism.' The Masters new date brings energy to Augusta businesses

Monday, April 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- With the Masters moving to November, local city officials are still just trying to meet the day-to-day needs of Augusta. But some haven't planned to accommodate the tournament's new date in the fall.

But experts remain fairly optimistic.

“There’s a lot still unknown about this disease but I do think there’s reason for optimism that we’ll be able to return to some sense of normalcy by the summer," Dr. Phillip Coule, AU Chief Medical Officer, said.

And that anticipation shows, across hotel sites, booked rooms or rising prices for that week of November 9. And Augusta is already preparing only moments after the Masters announcement.

In hopes of an economic boost that businesses will surely need after closing their doors due to COVID-19.

But city officials told News 12, they’re focusing on losses far greater than financial. Georgia is expected to peak in coronavirus cases and deaths in the next two weeks.

Once April goes by, they’re hoping to offer a new direction on social distancing. And by fall, Dr. Coule says Masters should be in the clear.

The risk of a second wave appears to be low, but if there is second, he argues there may be a lower chance of it rapidly spreading.

"If what other areas have experienced and what some of the early data is suggesting is the case—then no, I think the risk of that happening right now is low. That may change over time," Dr. Coule said. “We could get to the point of developing what’s called herd immunity—which is where basically enough people have become immune to the disease that it becomes difficult to transmit."

And while the city is looking forward to Masters in November, some leaders are stressing the need for the public to focus on the present: Reminding our community to continue to shelter in place. Only leaving home for essentials and following 6 feet distance guidelines so that in the future, these practices don't have to be implemented.

“Though we are excited for the future, and look forward to the future, we must proceed with an abundance of caution," Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. of Augusta said.

The City of Augusta plans to begin work on traffic plans and working with school boards to see how they can assist during the fall to accommodate for the Masters. However, the current priority for the city remains as fighting COVID 19.

