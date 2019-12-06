The Masters helps local non-profits with over $500k in grant money

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Local non-profits are getting over $500,000 thanks to the Masters.

For more than 20 years, the Community Foundation for the CSRA has been donating to causes in six counties.

“We're able to take very significant assets that have been given to us by the Masters Tournament and put them to work investing in nonprofits who are doing extraordinary work,” Shell Berry, Community Foundation CEO and president, said.

The Foundation is giving the $500,000 to 44 non-profits.

“We focused on people in need,” Community Foundation Chairman Barry Story said. “We focused on health and environmental areas, we focused on arts and cultural areas, and we focused on educational and child enrichment areas.”

One of the grant recipients is the Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art, whose mission is to bring art awareness and appreciation. The grant will allow them to serve more students.

“Monte Sano Elementary, we’re teaching just two grades, so this grant is gonna allow us to branch out to the entire school,” Heather Williams with the Art Institute said.

Other grant recipients include Mt. Zion Community Outreach, the Berry Center, and Augusta Locally Grown.

“The grant money, specifically today, is going to be used for plant-based make and take cooking classes throughout the CSRA,” Emily Martin with Augusta Locally Grown said.

Dollar by dollar, the Community Foundation is helping these organizations continue their missions of helping others.

