'The Glitch' Movement: To change how we see ourselves

Monday, March 9, 2020

GLITCH is a clothing brand that helps people embrace their unique differences. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local boy starts a movement to help everyone embrace their unique differences, including his own.

CJ Daniels, or "King Glitch", started his movement with a Facebook post.

"GLITCH" or "Gracefully, Living, Independent to Challenge Hearts," is a movement that CJ, along with his family are using to change the way we see ourselves.

To Cj, a glitch is anything you feel might be holding you back. In his case, he was born with a rare condition called amniotic sac band syndrome, which affected one of his hands.

"I just wanted to challenge people to have love for themselves and not worry about what other people say," CJ said. "I used to struggle a lot with doing my work and now I feel like I can just walk with pride."

So Cj started his own clothing line, Glitch, to celebrate his uniqueness and instill confidence in those around him.

"That moment it's almost like he put me in a situation that I couldn't run from," Kendra Daniels or Mama Glitch said.

The process began to help people love their glitches inwardly and outwardly. Customized shirts for everything from sunflowers to breast cancer awareness. While helping others, CJ's parents noticed a change in their son.

"It made his confidence fly out of the roof like... That's all I wanted was like his confidence to fly out of the roof," Carlos Daniels or Papa Glitch said.

Starting the clothing line together meant more to the family than anything else. For them, it's more than just a clothing line. It's a movement saying our glitches, whatever they may be, does not need a fix.

"So many blessings have blossomed from a glitch, and for me, mentally, it's just been like I'm living my best life now! And that's something money can't buy," Mama Glitch said.

"You never know, that GLITCH might be good for something one day!," CJ said.

