The #FindTargetGuy couple is getting married in a few weeks!

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Wandering the aisles at Target changed one couple’s lives forever.

Last Valentine’s Day, we introduced you to Abbie Goss and Austin Shively. Abbie saw a picture of Austin on a camera roll on an iPhone display inside a Target.

That’s when she launched Operation Find Target Guy.

Now, they’re getting married.

Shively had no idea a silly picture on an iPhone display at the Evans Target would lead him to his fiancé.

"We stopped right here and we were just taking pictures of whatever,” Shively said. “My friend took a picture of me and I didn't know, we just left. Thirty minutes later she came in."

Goss had no idea why she opened the camera roll.

"I don't know,” Goss said. “It was weird because I felt this pull to go check the camera roll."

But Goss sure is glad she did open it.

"And when I did, I opened it up and saw his face and I just thought he was really cute and so I jokingly took a picture of the picture and put on SnapChat #FindTargetGuy,” Goss said.

A mutual friend saw her post and connected the two. The rest is history.

"It does feel meant to be, and it's just wild to think that you can go from finding someone on a phone to getting married,” Goss said.

Nearly 4 years later and their love is stronger than ever. The mutual friend who connected them is now a groomsman. Goss and Shively just had their wedding shower, and they officially set the date for April 4.

"I feel like love is unconditionally being there for the other person, supporting them, putting their needs above your needs,” Goss said.

"For me, it's knowing somebody, knowing everything about them, and loving everything about them good or bad and being accepting of that,” Shively said.

And on this Valentine’s Day, they're back at the spot where it all began. But this time, they take the pictures together.

