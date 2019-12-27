"Killing and shooting is not the answer." Mel'lisha and Elijah's family speaks on violence day of the funeral.

Friday, December 27, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Mrs. Elouise McBurnette says all he have left are memories.

"Oh god it hurts so bad nobody knows," says Mrs. Mcburnette.

"He will run and kiss me so hard ... like that and down the road he got little bow legs down the hall he go."

The family says it's not about retaliation or hatred.

"My prayer is that this particular situation will bring people closer to God," says Mel'lisha's uncle, Anthony Hill.

"Killing and shooting not the answer," said Mr. Hill.

He says he will be partnering with community activist, Jack Logan, to help end gun violence in the youth.

"We have to be able to go to the communities go to where they live at and get involved, said Mrs. Hill.

"Bring God back in the homes."

He says the lack of father figures could play a major role in violence on the streets.

"Our primary goal now is to reach the youth by any means necessary," sais Mr. Hill.

Mrs. McBurnette says while the rain makes the day seem even more gloomy, she takes it as a sign that both Mel'lisha and Elijah are in heaven.

