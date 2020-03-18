The City of Columbia enacted a curfew to help combat the spread of coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia enacted a curfew starting tomorrow, officials say.

Council members say that curfew will run from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. It will go into effect Wednesday.

“This was a very difficult decision and not a measure we take lightly,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin. “To get through this current public health crisis and to save lives, it will have to be a collective effort between all of us.”

The only exceptions are for work, medical, and public safety workers. There is also an exception for police officers, firefighters, active duty military, public works and utility workers employed by any utility.

The emergency ordinance will either be terminated when another ordinance regarding curfew or it will end on the 61st days after it was enacted.

