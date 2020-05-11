The Augusta Riots turn 50 and people can still feel the impact

Monday, May 11, 2020

The Augusta Riots (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Half a century has passed since protesters took to the streets in Augusta and the National Guard was called upon to end the riots. But those historical circumstances around the riot still have a present-day impact.

Monday, May 11, 1970 -- the intersection of what is now Laney Walker and James Brown Boulevard looked a lot different.

"If things got to this point, that says something about the severity of injustice," John Hayes, AU associate professor of history, said.

"It was very heated on Gwinnet Street, and 9th street, and in that total area," Leon Maben, a 1970 riot witness, said.

The death of an imprisoned teenager, Charles Oatman, led to the riot that left businesses burned, stores looted, and six black men killed in the protest.

"You see the flames, you hear them coming from 11th Street," Maben remembers.

He lived on 9th Street at the time, and his father owned a barbershop and heard stories adding fuel to the fire of racial tension.

"One thing we already knew but I think the research really cemented this, this did not come out of nowhere. It did not erupt episodically," Hayes said.

An appearance by Augusta legend James Brown helped calm the immediate tensions and signaled it was time to come together.

"I think it woke up Black Augusta and White Augusta," Maben said.

A half-century later, Maben feels the protest was a necessary wake up call to the city but hopes the legacy creates unity.

"I think the lesson learned perhaps now, 50 years later, is that we all was created by the same maker," he said.

A parade and other events recognizing the 50 years since the riots were all canceled due to the current pandemic.

The Augusta Riot Committee is planning on holding a ceremony in October since the area has been named a Georgia historic landmark.

