The Augusta Green Jackets are cooking up stadium foods for fans

Saturday, April 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Missing your favorite ballpark food? Order a meal for the family from the Augusta Greenjackets!

Pre-Order Monday, April 13 at 9:00 a.m. to Tuesday, April 14 at 3:00 p.m.! Orders will be available for curbside pick-up on Friday, April 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Give Chef John a call to place your order on Monday: 402-651-3670

The Family Meal Kit also includes a Grocery Pack filled with staple food items & supplies!

Statement from Augusta Greenjackets:

“Even though we can’t spend time with our awesome fans at SRP Park right now, we’re doing everything we can to connect with the CSRA in a safe way. We are so excited to give fans the ability to enjoy delicious ballpark fare at homemade specially by Chef John.”

