The AARP in South Carolina hosting a free call to share information about the coronavirus

Friday, March 20, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- AARP SC will host a free telephone town hall call with members to share information about the Coronavirus.

AARP says they have been working to promote the health and well-being of older Americans for more than sixty years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older people and people with underlying health conditions, like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, are about twice as likely to develop serious outcomes versus younger, healthier people.

Top state officials and experts joining Teresa Arnold, State Director, AARP SC on the call include: Governor Henry McMaster, Rick Toomey, Director, SCDHEC, Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, SCDHEC, Connie Munn, Director of the Department on Aging, and Dr. Timothy J. Lyons, former Chief Endocrinologist at MUSC and now the Executive Medical Director for Diabetes Free SC, a Blue Cross/Blue Shield initiative to reduce the incidence of diabetes statewide

The call is happening Friday at 9:50 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. In adhering to social distancing, the panelist will connect to the call from their respective locations. The hour-long call will feature comments from the panelist and take listener questions.

The public can register for the call at https://vekeo.com/aarpsouthcarolina/# or by calling in on the toll-free number. AARP SC will auto-dial 80,000 member households with an invitation to join the call. If you have issues connecting email pcobb@aarp.org or jmeyers@aarp.org

You can find AARP's coronavirus resources at www.aarp.org/coronavirus

