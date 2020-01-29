The $94 million depot project might be dead, but city leaders are already back to the drawing board

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The depot deal is dead, but one day later we're already hearing it could get new life.

City leaders are already thinking about another way to use that riverfront property.

It all starts with a new parking plan for Unisys that will need to come up, and there are already talks of future projects here. It’s all a matter of when.

Littered along Reynolds Street, cones outline the street's potential -- possibilities for renting, building, and re-envisioning what the riverfront can offer.

Naayia's Florist has a front row view of the lower end of downtown. They're eager to see new life on this corner.

“Downtown has to have that unified togetherness with businesses with all of our customers coming in,” Denise Lewis, the owner, said.

The spot's been here for 11 years, and in that time, two different depot development projects have died. The recent one was a $94 million idea.

"So one project that didn't go so well, would I call that a blemish on Augusta? Absolutely not,” District 10 Commissioner John Clarke said.

City leaders say they’re already back to the drawing board.

“As we speak right now, wheels are in motion,” Clarke said.

The city is not sold on another $90 million+ project, but they are hoping to invest a pretty penny to revitalize the old train depot in way that pays off.

Commissioners say there are some developers that are interested in setting up shop here, but how long before they know? That's still to be determined. The hope is to figure something out by the end of this year.

